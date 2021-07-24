Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu not thinking about Caf Champions League campaign

The Phobians skipper speaks on their ambitions for the rest of the Ghana football term and next season

Hearts of Oak captain Mohammed Fatawu has stated it is too early for the club to start focusing on their upcoming Caf Champions League campaign.

After a long absence, the Phobians are set to make a return to the elite continental championship after beating archrivals Asante Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title.

A domestic season may well end with a double for the Accra-based side who face Elmina Sharks on Saturday.

“We haven’t started thinking of playing in Africa yet because the season is not yet over,” Fatawu said, as reported by Kickgh.

“The focus now is to win the FA Cup and end the season as double champions and we are working towards that.

“Until that is done, we are not immediately thinking of next season’s Champions League participation which could be detrimental to our double target."

The 2021 league success ended a long run of disappointments for the Phobians who last won the title in 2009.

Now, they have 20 GPL titles in all in their locker.

"It is an honour to lead a team like Hearts of Oak to win the league title and that really excites me," Fatawu added.

“But I don’t have to take the credit alone because everyone in the club played a major role in seeing us end this jinx."

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, who took over the club in March, is over the moon by their league victory.

"It’s like there is something unique in the Hearts of Oak team," Boadu, who joined Hearts from Medeama in March, has said, as reported by Africa-Foot.

“When I came, they welcomed me and supported me a lot, especially the management and the supporters as well. They were always advising me, encouraging me, they told me that I can do it so I should push it up.

“I will make sure I will not be swollen-headed. I will make sure I work extra. This is a motivational cup or win, so it will prepare me to go higher and higher.”

Hearts won the Champions League in the year 2000.