Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu disturbed by long trophy drought

The Phobians full-back addresses the club's title disappointments in recent years

skipper Mohammed Fatawu has set his sights on leading the club to end their long wait for a major title.

The Phobians have not laid their hands on a trophy since winning the Premier League title eleven years ago.

The second most successful club in the history of the domestic top-flight, the Accra-based side have clinched the league title on 19 occasions.

More teams

“It has been long since we won a major trophy and as captain of this great club, I feel the pain of the fans who in diverse ways have supported us all this while," Fatawu told his club's official website.

“I challenge myself to end this drought and together with my colleagues, we are constantly working hard to put smiles on the faces of the fans.

“There is enough talent at the club to see us through and we cannot wait for football to resume in Ghana after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to the day when I will lift a trophy and dedicate it to the fans for being with us through these trying moments and, together we will all celebrate."

Hearts have also won the Ghana 10 times, the last title coming in 2000.

The outfit has also won the Ghana Super Cup twice.

On the continental level, Hearts ruled Africa in 2000 when they beat Tunisian side Esperance to win the Caf . The following year, they lifted the Caf Super Cup.

In 2005, the Accra-based fold, the Phobians ruled one more time when they edged country rivals in a local derby to win the Caf Confederation Cup.

Having last won the Ghana Premier League in 2009, the Phobians will hope to start their trophy revival with a 20th domestic title.

Article continues below

This season, the Accra-based side sits ninth on the league table at Matchweek 15. There is uncertainty, however, about the completion of the championship, having been halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football remains suspended in the West African nation until at least July 31 as part of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), who made an unsuccessful proposal to the national government about the possible prompt return of football under tight safety protocols such as playing matches behind closed doors, has said it would not take a final decision on the championship until June 30.