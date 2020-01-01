Hearts of Oak boss Odoom reveals ambitious targets

The Phobians coach speaks on the club's objectives for the 2019-20 football term

have set their sights on winning both the Premier League and competitions in this campaign, head coach Edward Nii Odoom has stated.

The Phobians are looking to end a long frustrating drought in the top-flight, their last of 19 titles having come in 2009.

They last lifted the cup title in 2000.

"This year is a year we want to win something to appease our supporters," Odoom said, as reported by Primenewsghana.

"We are playing in the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup so we want to win both cups this year."

On Sunday, Hearts kept their title chances in the FA Cup alive with a 2-0 triumph over lower-tier side Danbort FC in the Round of 64.

"I'm happy with the victory and more so with the goals since we've had difficulties in finding the back of the net in recent games," Odoom added.

"It's a very difficult game, In FA Cup matches, there are no walkovers until you finish the game."

In the league, the Phobians currently occupy ninth position on the table.

