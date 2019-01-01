Hearts of Oak boss Grant satisfied after victory over Dreams FC

The Phobians coach reflects on Sunday's triumph over Dreams FC in the novelty league

head coach and director of football Kim Grant says he was pleased by the character exhibited by his team on the opening day of the Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition on Sunday.

The Phobians opened the novelty league in style as they beat Dreams FC 1-0 to claim all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Striker Kojo Obeng Junior scored the only goal of the Zone B game in the 48th minute.

"We were just apprehensive in the first half because it's the first game," Grant told his club's YouTube channel.

"I think there was a bit of nervousness.

"For me it's important that we didn't concede.

"We came through the game even when we didn't perform well in the first 20-30 minutes.

"But apart from that, Dreams FC didn't create anything - they didn't have any shot on goal

"So I was pleased with the character and overall performance of the team."

Joint top of the table in Zone B, Hearts will hope to make it two consecutive wins on Wednesday when they play away to Elmina Sharks on matchday two.