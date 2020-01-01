Hearts of Oak back on track as Asante Kotoko disappoint

The Phobians claimed all three points on offer in Dawu while their arch-rivals settled for just one in Kumasi

are back to winning ways by a 1-0 away triumph over Dreams FC in the Premier League.

Following a 2-1 home loss to arch-rivals , the Phobians bounced back on an away assignment on Sunday, thanks to Kofi Kordzi's second-half effort which secured all three points at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The result has lifted Hearts to 10th on the league table, two places below their matchday opponents.

More teams

Kotoko, meanwhile, suffered disappointment in their home tie against Liberty Professionals as they were held to a 1-1 draw. Tamimu Muntari broke the deadlock for the ninth-placed visitors but William Opoku Mensah netted five minutes to full-time to spare the blushes of fifth-positioned Kotoko.

Berekum have been displaced from the top of the league table following a surprise 2-1 away defeat to Bechem United. First-half goals from Charles Mensah and Prince Adu Kwabena ensured a first season loss for the Blues who benefited from a Kofi Agbesimah own goal.

Article continues below

Chelsea's fall to the second position happened kindly to who pipped third-placed 1-0 to take over the top spot. Yahaya Mohammed struck to take his goals tally to seven.

At Obuasi's Len Clay Stadium, an Ibrahim Samed 75th-minute strike handed fourth-spotted a 1-0 victory over rock-bottom .

Great Olympics suffered their first defeat in four games by a 1-0 home reversal to Wafa, who had an Eric Asamany effort to thank. Oly lie 14th on the table while Wafa occupy the seventh spot.

