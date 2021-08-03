Hearts of Oak attacker Afriyie and Asante Kotoko defender Ganiyu named in Ghana B squad

Coach Annor Walker has summoned players for a camping exercise in Prampram

Hearts of Oak attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Asante Kotoko centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu headline Ghana’s B squad announced for a camping exercise ahead of upcoming international assignments.

The two players are part of a 43-man roster summoned to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday.

Afriyie is fresh from guiding Hearts into the Ghana FA Cup final following a 3-0 semi-final victory over Medeama on Sunday, having earlier helped steer the club to the Premier League title.

Ganiyu returns to international duty after featuring for the main Ghana side in an international friendly tie with Cote d’Ivoire in June.

Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor, who scored 18 times to win the Premier League top scorer’s award, is also on the list.

However, Steadfast youngster Abul Fatawu Issahaku, who netted Ghana B’s consolation in their last match in March, has been left out of the squad.

The home-based Black Stars are looking to make an early start to preparations in their bid to make a return to the African Nations Championship after missing out on the last gathering in Cameroon earlier this year.

Full Squad:

Goal Keepers: Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Danlad Ibrahim (King Faisal), Stephen Kweku (Great Olympics), Richard Baidoo (Karela United)

Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed (Hearts of Oak), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Simon Martey (Ebusua Dwarfs), Ibrahim Imoro (Asante Kotoko), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Yakubu Shaibu (Kotoku Royals), Rashid Mohammed (Eleven Wonders), Robert Addo (Hearts of Oak), Konadu Yiadom (Wafa), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Abdlah (Dreams FC), Terry Yegbe (Vision FC)

Midfielders: Benjamin Afutu Kotey (Hearts of Oak), Razak Kasim (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Maxwell Arthur (Dreams FC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), David Abagna Sandan (Ashanti Gold), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Salifu Ibrahim (Hearts of Oak), Augustine Boakye (Wafa), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Frederick Ansah Botchway (Hearts of Oak),

Attackers: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Enock Asubonteng (Wafa), Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko), Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Daniel Barnie Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Victor Oduro (Dreams FC), Augustine Boakye (Kotoku Royals), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Diawise Taylor (Karela United), Stephen Amankona (Berekum Chelsea), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Prince Opoku Agyemang (Medeama SC), Abdul Rauf Salifu (Accra Lions), Alhassan Siisu (Steadfast FC), Prince Owusu (Bibiani Gold stars)