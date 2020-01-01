Hearts of Oak announce signing of Ivorian attacker Dizan

The Phobians have completed their fifth piece of business of the second Ghana transfer window

Premier League side have added one more player to their roster with the acquisition of Ivorian winger Eric Dizan Bi.



The 26-year-old has joined the Phobians on a three-year deal.

He becomes the fifth signing during the second transfer window and the fifth foreign signing at the club.

"Hearts of Oak is excited to announce the signing of winger, Eric Dizan. The Ivorian international has signed a three-year contract with the club," the Phobians announced on social media.

Dizan has featured for three clubs in Cote d'Ivoire since 2011. The sides include RC Bettie, Ivoire Academie Abidjan and Stade Abidjan.

Former Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh, former captain Nuru Sulley, Nigerian forward Danjuma Kuti and Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali from Niger are the four earlier signings.

Congo’s Raddy Ovouka and Burkina Faso's Abubakar Traore have already been with the squad for a while.

The Phobians are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the anticipated resumption of the Premier League.

They are ninth on the table before the championship was brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The side, with 19 league titles in their locker, are seeking to win the league for the first time since 2009.