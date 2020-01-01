Hearts of Oak and Grant go separate ways

The Phobians and the former Ghana international have parted ways after 13 months together

Premier League side and head coach Kim Grant have terminated their contract, the club has announced.

The two parties ended their association after 13 months of work together.

The development ends weeks of speculation about the future of the former Ghana international.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Director of Football Kim Grant have parted ways. Edward Nii Odoom takes over with immediate effect as the head coach. The club would like to ask for continuous support for Coach Odoom and we wish Coach Grant the very best in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/XmuTF8EQML — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 31, 2019

"Accra Hearts of Oak and Director of Football Kim Grant have parted ways," Hearts announced on Tuesday evening.

"Edward Nii Odoom takes over with immediate effect as the head coach.

"The club would like to ask for continuous support for Coach Odoom and we wish Coach Grant the very best in his future endeavours."

Under Grant, Hearts suffered disappointments in the Ghana Special Competition and Special Competition Knockout earlier this year.

There have also been questions about his coaching certification and qualification.

Things moved from bad to worse following a 2-1 loss to arch-rivals in the 2019 Ghana President's Cup and a 1-0 home defeat to Berekum on the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League on Sunday.

On Monday, the coach was reported to have been dismissed from his post, speculation that was rejected by the club's communications director Opare Addo earlier on Tuesday.

Hearts face in their next game on Sunday.

