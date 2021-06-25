Hearts of Oak advised as Asante Kotoko showdown beckons 

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford assessed the Phobians after their Premier League encounter on Thursday

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford has encouraged Hearts of Oak to polish their finishing ahead of Sunday's big clash with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

Hearts and Kotoko, Ghana's two biggest clubs, are set for a showdown on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

On Thursday, the Phobians showed their readiness for the big game with a 2-1 away victory over Legon in a GPL matchday 30 fixture.

"Hearts of Oak have done very well. We took the game to them and they were able to stand very firm,” Hayford said after the game.

"Unfortunately we had already conceded two goals and we had to make sure we redeem one. In the second half we wanted to sell our game.

"They did well and they stood for the game and the whole of the 45 minutes of the second half was for us but they did well.

"And I think we have sold a very beautiful game for Ghanaians to see that Legon Cities is not a team to joke with."

Hearts took a two-goal lead against Legon, courtesy of strikes by Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Frederick Ansah Botchway..

Four minutes prior to half-time, the Royals pulled a goal back through Niger international Victorien Adebayor.

"I will advise them [Hearts] to take care of their finishing. When they are ending the game they should double up," Hayford added.

"The way we were giving it to them in the second half if we had some few minutes in addition they could have gotten problem.

"It's a good team and they are doing very well but, they should work on their finishing."

Sunday's showdown is not just a clash of familiar foes but also a meeting between the best two sides in the top-flight this season.

By Thursday's victory, Hearts went level on points with Kotoko at the top of the league table, sitting higher in position owing to a better goal difference.

The Phobians and the Porcupine Warrior are not just the two biggest clubs in Ghana but also the two most successful sides in GPL history.

Having each endured disappointments in their quest for the championship title in recent times, they will have everything to play for on Sunday as the winner could at least take at three-point lead atop the table with three rounds of matches to end the season.