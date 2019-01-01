Hearts coach Grant reflects on loss to Elmina Sharks in Ghana Special Competition

The Phobians boss assesses the matchday two tie at the Nduom Sports Stadium in midweek

director of football and first team head coach Kim Grant feels his side's wastefulness in front of goal contributed to Wednesday's away defeat to Elmina Sharks in the Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Felix Addo's 84th minute strike in the Zone B matchday two fixture gave the home side a 1-0 triumph at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

It was a big disappointment for the Phobians, who had hoped to make it two wins in two following their opening day 1-0 victory over Dreams FC on Sunday.

“We lost - that is what I can say," Grant said at the post-match press conference when asked about what went wrong for his team.

"We played well in the second half. We started slowly in the first half. We created so many chances but we didn’t take our chances.

“As I saw at half-time, if we are not careful and if we are not focused, they could score from the break. And they scored from counter attack.

“Overall I was quite pleased with the performance - they defended very well. They have done well.

“My player’s gave me everything. I can’t ask for more."

Hearts will hope to bounce back on Sunday when they play away to Karela United.

Only the top two from each zone will qualify for the semi-final.

