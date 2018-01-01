'He will play for Bayern' - Rummenigge says Hummels won't be moving this winter

The German giants have made it clear that the defender will not be on the move away from the club this winter

Bayern Munich have put to rest any doubts over Mats Hummels' immediate future, saying that the defender will be staying with the club for the remainder of the season.

It had been speculated the 30-year-old could leave the club after falling down the pecking order and amid rumours of a difficult relationship with coach Niko Kovac.

Chelsea and Tottenham have both been touted as options for Hummels, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the big centre-back wouldn't be making any moves this winter.

"We had a conversation with Mats a few days ago and he will play for Bayern Munich in the second half of the season," the Bayern chief told reporters.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also believes that talks with Hummels over his situation went well.

"We talked to Mats, it was a good conversation," he said. "Mats feels very well in Munich, and if a player does not always play, it's clear that there are discussions.

"Mats wanted to talk to us. We explained our point of view to him and he explained his point of view.

"I think that we came to a common denominator."

Bayern earned a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, closing the gap on league leaders Borussia Dortmund to just six points.

Hummels was in the starting side for the match and helped the club keep a clean sheet in what could prove to be a vital victory as the club looks to chase down another Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians now face Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their final match of 2018 before heading into a month long winter break.

They'll return with a match against Hoffenheim on January 18 to open the 2019 calendar, which will also include a round of 16 tie with Liverpool in the Champions League.

And it now seems clear that Hummels will continue to play a part for the team for the rest of the season.