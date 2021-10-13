'He was the guy who really helped me at Chelsea' - Mikel singles out Essien for praise

The 34-year-old spoke highly of the former Ghana captain who helped him settle into life at the Stamford Bridge

Former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has credited Michael Essien for standing out to support him during his early years at Chelsea.

Mikel met the ex-Black Stars midfielder in Jose Mourinho's team in 2006 and he recalled the role his African teammate played which helped him integrate quickly into the first-team.

The Super Eagles legend went on to spend the majority of his career at Stamford Bridge which spanned 11 years and he played 249 Premier League games with a goal and 10 assists to his name.

Mikel who was first surprised by the calibre of his teammates, revealed how Essien encouraged him to dominate the Blues’ midfield.

"Suddenly, I was sharing a dressing room with all these players I had watched on television back in Africa," Mikel told the Athletic. "I was sitting next to Lassana Diarra. I'd be there thinking, 'Oh my God, it's Didier Drogba. It's Frank Lampard. It's John Terry'.

"Michael Essien (who joined from Lyon in the summer of 2005) really helped me. Michael always told me I was a good player and just reminded me to bring the ball down, control and pass. If you need to dribble, dribble. If you don't need to, just pass. You are strong. You are fast, too. If you can, just push the ball past and run, run, run because they cannot catch you.

'"He was the guy who really helped me and made me have a lot of confidence."

Article continues below

The former Nigeria midfielder who plies his trade in the Kuwaiti top-flight with Kuwait SC, lifts the lid on how his move to Chelsea came through despite attempts from Manchester United.

“They were speaking to me every day saying, ‘Sign for United, sign for United’, and there was the contract in front of me,” Mikel continued. “But Chelsea made it clear they weren’t going to give up. They wanted me back.

“I had been sent by Chelsea to play there because I was not 18. I was from Africa and needed to play a certain amount of games (to get a permit).”