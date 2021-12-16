‘He’s massively important’ – Crystal Palace’s Vieira gushes over Ayew’s display vs Southampton

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has lauded Joran Ayew for his showing against Southampton while stating that he is "massively important" to his team.

Ayew, 30, was among the scorers as the Eagles held the Saints to a 2-2 draw at the Selhurst Park in Tuesday’s English Premier League fixture.



That effort saw him record his first goal in 43 English topflight matches for the South London team as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men would rue their missed scoring opportunities.

Lifted by the former Swansea City star’s showing, the French tactician lavished praises on the African, claiming he got rewarded for his ‘work ethic’.

"He’s massively important… The message has been clear with Jordan: I want him to keep playing the way he’s played lately,” Vieira told Crystal Palace website.

“His work ethic is what we need and want and he got rewarded by what he’s doing on the field. I’m really happy he scored that goal.

"I think when he had his opportunity the focus was on what he’s doing for the team. He’s sacrificing himself for the team, working hard for the team. This is what we need and want. Goals will come.

"What was important for us was how can we create chances to allow him to be in a good opportunity to score.

“He was unlucky against Manchester United and in other games but today he was in the right place, took his chance and scored. This is really good for him and the team and hopefully, there is more to come."



The Arsenal great also gave a holistic assessment of his team, insisting they did not do enough to secure all points at home.

"We score that [first goal] and completely stopped playing," he continued.

"Too many touches, playing individually and not collectively and they started to build confidence and scored those two goals.

"When looking at the game overall I’m pleased to take a point because they played really good football, pressed us really high and we didn’t manage to play through the pressure.”

Notwithstanding his fine performance, Ayew was subbed off for Nigeria prospect Michael Olise in the 75th minute.

Ayew is expected to make coach Milovan Rajevac’s Black Stars squad for the 2021 Afcon – where the West Africans would be eyeing a fifth African title, but their first for 39 years.