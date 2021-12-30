Sadio Mane has now gone nine games without a goal or an assist for Liverpool this season, reminiscent of his poor 2020/21 run of form as Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title.

The winger is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most recognisable players and has been key to a lot of good things that have happened for the Reds since the German took over in 2015. It is no surprise that in a season where he performed below par, injury-ravaged Liverpool lost their title to Manchester City while struggling to keep pace with the rest of the title challengers.

It looks to be more of the same this season as Mane has slumped again, following a blistering start to life this season.

Against Leicester City, as the Reds sought to close the gap between themselves and table toppers Manchester City, Sadio Mane accounted for quite a few missed chances including Liverpool’s clearest chance at goal which he blasted over the bar.

The Africa Cup of Nations tournament could not be coming at a better time for Mane, who will be leading his nation Senegal in their charge to better their second-place finish from the 2019 Afcon.

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita will also be looking forward to the Afcon as it is sure to provide a much needed break from the pressure of the Premier League at this time.

Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Mane’s form, and GOAL brings you some of the best reactions.

Mane’s been well below par all season, but due to results based analysis Liverpool fans have been ignoring this. He needs to be phased out as soon as possible — S (@9squeeze) December 28, 2021

What on earth has happened to Sadio Mane, Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? These guys were hot property the last three years, they've completely fallen off this season. I know Mane's scored 7 goals, but he's been just as bad as the other two. pic.twitter.com/KhmAH7R4rs — Lenyora (@BlackMagicGP) December 29, 2021

Sadio Mane needs to warm the bench. Bobby Firmino is hungry for goals and assists. Please book his ticket early to AFCON #Mane pic.twitter.com/ZJB5CN8zHe — Tidimalo Msimango (@MaloMsimango) December 28, 2021

i speak for every Liverpool fan when I say



we need a replacement for Mané. and i know exactly who. pic.twitter.com/4WhWVBlJlU — ᴋᴀʀᴇᴇᴍ. (@lfckareem) December 28, 2021

This was a game for Bobby. The idea that Mane can’t be rotated is an issue. — 𝐸𝓁𝓈 (@lfcels) December 28, 2021

Come to terms with the fact that Sadio Mane can no longer start for Liverpool Football Club. It’s the same way we watched Roberto Firmino decline and literally doesn’t play anymore, and in time to come same for Salah unfortunately. Klopp has to come to terms with that. — Emmanuel (@bigcojonesss) December 29, 2021

Sadio Mané just went the entirety of December without a goal or assist: pic.twitter.com/INPWbDBmcF — Abraham 'Mantse' Yeboah 👑 (@ABYSports) December 28, 2021

POV: Me waking up Sadio Mane to go to AFCON before the Chelsea game pic.twitter.com/bNE2i3dCuT — bisola.eth (@Bisolaaa) December 29, 2021

Klopp booking Salah and Mane’s tickets to Afcon after this game pic.twitter.com/4jSELx6YT7 — Yo Pierre (@tk_churu) December 28, 2021

if this club is serious Sadio Mane should either be a sqaud player or be somewhere else next season — PureGuy_LFC 🤘🏽 (@pureguy_) December 29, 2021







