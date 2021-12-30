"He needs to be phased out" - Fans react to Mane’s goal drought as Liverpool title charge wilts
Sadio Mane has now gone nine games without a goal or an assist for Liverpool this season, reminiscent of his poor 2020/21 run of form as Liverpool lost out on the Premier League title.
The winger is one of Jurgen Klopp’s most recognisable players and has been key to a lot of good things that have happened for the Reds since the German took over in 2015. It is no surprise that in a season where he performed below par, injury-ravaged Liverpool lost their title to Manchester City while struggling to keep pace with the rest of the title challengers.
It looks to be more of the same this season as Mane has slumped again, following a blistering start to life this season.
Against Leicester City, as the Reds sought to close the gap between themselves and table toppers Manchester City, Sadio Mane accounted for quite a few missed chances including Liverpool’s clearest chance at goal which he blasted over the bar.
The Africa Cup of Nations tournament could not be coming at a better time for Mane, who will be leading his nation Senegal in their charge to better their second-place finish from the 2019 Afcon.
Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita will also be looking forward to the Afcon as it is sure to provide a much needed break from the pressure of the Premier League at this time.
Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on Mane’s form, and GOAL brings you some of the best reactions.