'He had his haters, but he shushed them all' - Redknapp says Henderson has shined as Gerrard's successor

The former Reds veteran believes replacing Gerrard was one of the toughest jobs in football

Former midfielder Jamie Redknapp has compared Jordan Henderson replacing Steven Gerrard as Reds captain to following up Sir Alex Ferguson as boss, but believes the English midfielder was pivotal in the club's recent success.

Henderson replaced Gerrard as skipper when the legendary midfielder left Anfield for the in 2015.

In the years since, the former Sunderland midfielder has inevitably been compared with his predecessor and, as a result, criticised by many for his role with the Liverpool team.

But Redknapp was full of praise for how the Champions League winner, who skippered the Reds for the 100th time this past weekend in a win over , coped with the pressure that came from following Gerrard.

"Jordan Henderson taking over the captaincy from Steven Gerrard was up there with the toughest of jobs in football. It was like taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United manager," Redknapp wrote for the Daily Mail.

"You don't want to follow the man. You want to follow the man who followed the man.

"I know what the pressure of pulling on that armband is like. A lot of people might just see the letter 'C' alongside a name on the team sheet and think nothing more of it. You do when you are the captain of Liverpool football club, believe me.

"He won't have taken being named the new leader of this club lightly, especially after taking over from a legend like Gerrard.

"Henderson was under pressure. There was expectation on the midfielder, and he got a lot of stick at times. He had his haters, but he has hushed them all.

"The 29-year-old from Sunderland became a centurion on Saturday afternoon. That was the 100th time he walked out as Liverpool captain in the Premier League.

"I have never been to watch my former side and left thinking Henderson did not have a right good go. At the very least, he puts in a shift. You can always count on him to give his all."

Henderson's attitude was never in question, as the midfielder was always one of the more active players on the pitch for the Reds.

But his skill have come under fire plenty of times in recent years as he struggled to fill the attacking void left by Gerrard.

The legendary midfielder scored 186 goals throughout his 17-year career at Anfield, with Henderson having produced just 25 in his nine-year career.

And Redknapp says any comparisons to Gerrard are unfair as Henderson has blossomed into a special player that plays in his own way.

"He has not got Gerrard's X-factor in midfield, but who has? He was one of a kind. But Henderson is still worth his weight in gold for what he offers Liverpool, on and off the pitch. He does what he does brilliantly. He's not flash, he's not flamboyant. He just does his job," Redknapp said.

"There were always going to be questions asked of Henderson when he became captain. 'But he's not Gerrard,' you would hear people say, and that's fine. That's their prerogative.

"But no one will ever replace Gerrard, really. How do you follow the King of the Kop? Henderson took on the toughest of tasks when he was handed the armband at the Anfield club, and we cannot fault his endeavour.

"On June 1, he won the Champions League in Madrid after his team beat . That saw him become only the fifth Liverpool captain to lift the European Cup, following on from Emlyn Hughes, [Phil] Thompson, [Graeme] Souness and his predecessor Gerrard.

"Now he will want to become their first captain to clinch the Premier League."

Liverpool are set to face on Saturday as the club looks to make it four wins from as many matches to start the Premier League season.