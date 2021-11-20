‘He can strike any moment’ - Watford's Nkoulou on how to stop Ronaldo

Watford defender Nicolas Nkoulou discusses his challenge facing Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Hornets will return to Premier League action after the international break with a home game against the Reds at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Ahead of the top-flight game, the 31-year-old Cameroon international has revealed why they will have to improve their defensive line when coming up against Ronaldo.

“I used to look up to Rio Ferdinand, for Manchester United. I dreamt to one day play at that level like him,” Nkoulou told the club’s official website.

“Concentration is the word that comes to my mind when facing Cristiano [Ronaldo], he is one of those opponents that can strike at any moment and change the game. We have to be sharp, focused, anything I can do to help my team.

“It’s a good opportunity against a great team, we don’t have to look at their results, we have to do our best and if we work properly, something could happen.

“It’s good, that’s why I came to England, to play against the best teams to help me develop. The last 10 minutes at the Emirates, if we play like that against Manchester United, we can be dangerous.”

The former Cameroon captain, who joined Watford from Torino, also explained his recovery from injury by stating: “As always I followed my fitness plan that I use every summer because I wanted to make sure I was fit when a club called.

“It isn’t easy when you have to wait for a club to call you but I always tried to stay focused, following my plan to be ready for when the time came.

“I didn’t know where I was going, all I could do was to wait for the opportunity. This is my job and I just needed to be ready.

“There were a few opportunities in Italy but when Watford called me I just thought about the opportunity to play in the Premier League, where I’ve never played before, and it was an easy decision.

“It’s the best league in football, I knew Watford and the manager, I didn’t really have to think.”