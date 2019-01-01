Hazard wins 100th Belgium cap

The Chelsea winger has been one of the stars of the Red Devils' "golden generation" and becomes just their third player to play a century of games

Eden Hazard is set to claim his 100th cap after being named in the starting XI to face Cyprus in Sunday's qualifier.

He becomes only the third player to make a century of appearances for the Red Devils behind Jan Vertonghen (112) and Axel Witsel (101).

The star first played for his country in November 2008 after breaking on to the scene as a highly rated teenager with .

He swiftly became a fixture in the senior squad despite his tender age and was a leading member of Belgium's so-called 'golden generation', playing a key role in ending their absence from the World Cup and European Championships.

Belgium returned to the World Cup in 2014 having not featured in the two previous editions, while their qualification for Euro 2016 ended a 16-year hiatus from that competition.

Last year, Belgium enjoyed their best ever showing at a World Cup when finishing third – Hazard netting three goals in six games to win the Silver Ball, the award handed out to the second most impressive player at the tournament.