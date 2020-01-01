Hazard ruled out of Real Madrid's Supercopa de Espana campaign

The Belgian will not return from an ankle injury in time for the final stages of the tournament, which begins on January 8.

star Eden Hazard will miss the Supercopa de Espana in as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury, coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed.

The international, who signed from ahead of the 2019-20 season, has played only eight times in , scoring once.

Hazard's most recent appearance came against in the on November 26, subsequently missing a Clasico draw with due to a small ankle fracture.

Madrid face in La Liga this weekend, before heading to Jeddah for the revamped four-team Supercopa, but Hazard will not travel.

"Yes, he's 100 per cent out of the Supercopa," Zidane told a news conference on Friday. "He's not travelling.

"And, at the moment, he's in a normal process of recovery. I hope that just after the Supercopa, bit by bit, we could see him with us again."

Discussing his squad heading into 2020, Zidane added: "Every player is important.

"I've got a very good squad with a lot of good players, and I'm going to use what I have - some [players] more than others].

"Squad rotation depends on the game, it depends on a lot of things. What I'm looking at is just the next game tomorrow, where we have two or three players out.

"All the players, apart from those two or three, are available. That's good for me.

"I'd prefer to have everybody available. I have injured players, but the season is long and I'm going to need every player. That's my message."

Real face Valencua in their Supercopa semi-final and will met the winner of Barcelona and in the tournament's final.

They have won 10 Supercopa titles with the last coming in 2017.

Zidane's side are currently second in La Liga - two points behind leaders Barcelona but two points ahead of third-placed with a game in hand.

They face a tough run of league fixtures after the Supercopa, as they host Sevilla before travelling to and welcoming city rivals Atletico.

The next Clasico is scheduled for Real's Bernabeu stadium on March 1.