Hazard rubbishes reports of Real Madrid unrest as Belgian claims to be 'very happy at the club'

The former Chelsea star has seen niggling knocks prevent him from making the desired impact in Spain, but he is not looking for a way out

Eden Hazard has rubbished claims that he is feeling unsettled at Real Madrid, with the Belgian playmaker eager to point out that he is "very happy" at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 30-year-old forward has failed to make the desired impact since completing a €100m (£88m/$112m) move to Spain from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, with niggling injuries holding him back.

It has been suggested that all parties could look to cut their losses, allowing fresh starts to be taken in, but Hazard insists that he remains fully committed to the Blancos cause.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the speculation he continues to generate while away on World Cup qualifying duty with Belgium, Hazard has told reporters: "It’s not true that I’m not happy at Real Madrid, I’m very happy at the club and you know a player is happy when he is playing and scoring goals.

"I haven’t played or scored much but that doesn’t affect the affection I have for the club.

"I’m happy in Madrid, I like my life there. The situation got complicated because of Covid, the injuries and all, but a player is happy when he is playing minutes, it’s easier to be happy when you’re scoring."

Pressed further on his current mindset, Hazard added: "You can say what you want, but I am happy there.

"I know I can do good things there and that’s it.

"When I score goals, when I smile again everyone will say I’m happy, but I’m already happy. It’s just that I can’t play and I can’t score, and that’s what I’m missing."

How many goals has Hazard scored for Real Madrid?

Hazard is into his third season with Real, but has taken in just 46 appearances for the club.

Across those outings, only five goals have been recorded - with four of those coming in 2020-21.

His end product continues to be questioned, with the Blancos needing inspiration from somewhere, but he appears to be clear of fitness concerns for now.

Article continues below

Hazard has started two of Real's three La Liga games this season, while stepping off the bench in the other, and has helped Carlo Ancelotti's side to collect seven points.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024, meaning that time is still on his side when it comes to proving his worth in the Spanish capital and winning over any doubters.

Further reading