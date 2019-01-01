Hazard is not a leader – Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has praised Eden Hazard's qualities as a great footballer, but says that the Chelsea star is 'not a leader'.

Sarri hit the headlines last week for publicly chastising his squad after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal, claiming that his players are 'very difficult to motivate' and that they perhaps shouldn't be playing at the highest level.

The Italian then went on to say that a new player, or even an 'old head', could be the answer to turning the Blues' fortunes, suggesting that the club lack leadership.

Sarri was questioned further on the subject on Wednesday and the Chelsea boss cited Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz as potential leaders for the team, though turned heads by stating Hazard is not on that list.

“He's more of an individual player than a leader,” Sarri said. “He's very important for us, of course, because he's a grat player. He can win a match in two minutes, sometimes one minute.

“He is one of the best in the world, but at this moment he is not a leader.”

More to follow...