Hazard: I never felt it was a disaster if I lost with Chelsea - the fans expect more at Madrid

The Belgium international claims football is everything to Real supporters and they expect to win the Champions League every season

Eden Hazard believes supporters are more fanatical than their counterparts.

The Stamford Bridge legend joined Real in June after a two-year-long transfer saga and the 28-year-old parted on good terms with Blues fans who paid him an emotional farewell as they lifted the with a 4-1 victory over in Baku in May.

Hazard helped the Blues to two Premier League crowns, a League Cup and an before adding European glory in his final game for the club following his move from for £32million ($40m) in June 2012.

But he could well stir some criticism in west London after saying of Real followers: “I think that here the fans are really fans.

"In there are not so many fans, people there like football and everyone, young people, adults, teenagers, are really interested in their football, but they are not so fanatical about their teams.

"At the time I was in Chelsea and we lost, we were disappointed as were the fans, but I never felt it was a disaster.

“It is different in . Football is everything to them and it is up to the players to give everything."

He continued: “When you are at Real Madrid, even if it is my first year, talking to the fans, they always expect you to win the .

“That is why I think there is so much expectation placed on this competition and that is why the club has won it more than any other team.”

Hazard even admitted that he had not planned on playing in England for seven years.

“When I was at Chelsea, I already knew that my dream was to play for [Real Madrid] someday,” he confessed.

“I hadn't expected to play seven years at Chelsea, but in the end everything went well and I had the chance to win something every year. I think that's why I stayed there so long.”

Hazard made his first appearance for the Liga giants as a 60th minute substitute in Real's 3-2 victory against at the weekend.

The international is set to feature again when Madrid face in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.