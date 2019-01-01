‘Hazard has to go but Sarri should stay’ - Former Chelsea star Leboeuf addresses exit talk

The ex-Blues defender believes the Belgian should be granted a move to Real Madrid, but he sees no reason to part with an Italian manager

Eden Hazard “has to go” this summer, says former defender Frank Leboeuf, but those at Stamford Bridge have been urged to retain the services of manager Maurizio Sarri.

Comings and goings at Stamford Bridge are being mooted ahead of a summer of much uncertainty.

It could be that sales are sanctioned while in a position to make no additions, with a two-window transfer ban still hanging over the Blues.

An inability to bolster the ranks, beyond a deal already in place for Christian Pulisic, has seen it suggested that Chelsea cannot afford to part with Hazard.

Leboeuf, though, believes that it would be pointless keeping the Belgian against his wishes while allowing him to run down a contract towards free agency.

The ex-Blues centre-half told The Sun of a forward expected to finally make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu: “Eden has one year, so he has to go. The club have to think financially.

“They managed to keep him last year when it was almost sure he would go to , and he had a very good year.

“If you try to keep him, he won’t be as good as he was — because he will be unhappy to stay.

“We have to wish him luck, thank him and find another fantastic player to replace him.”

It remains to be seen who will be at the helm to have any input on transfer dealings at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri’s future, after just one season in , continues to be called into question.

Goal has revealed ’s interest in the Italian, while champions Juventus are also considering him as a potential replacement for Massimiliano Allegri.

Leboeuf believes Chelsea would be making a mistake if another change in the dugout is made, with Sarri having guided the club to and finals.

The Frenchman added: “If Sarri wins the Europa League and they have qualified for the , he should stay.

“You have to find that stability, like Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, to win lots of trophies.”

Chelsea are set to face Premier League rivals with a continental trophy on the line in Baku on Wednesday.