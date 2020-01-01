Hayford to Ghana FA: It hurts I might send my football knowledge to the grave

Renowned Ghanaian coach Bashir Hayford has expressed concerns about his chances of landing 's vacant technical director role in the wake of recent developments.

The position became void following the exit of long-serving Francis Oti Akenteng following the expiration of his contract in March.

In April, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced six candidates, including three Ghanaians, have been shortlisted for the top office but failed to reveal the exact identities. The football governing body also disclosed it had begun interviewing the candidates via video conferencing technology.

“I’m yet to hear from the GFA since applying for the technical directorate position but I’ve heard that they’ve been calling people to interview them on this same position I have applied for too,’’ Hayford told Wontumi FM.

“I think this is the time that the upcoming coaches need to learn from me and that can happen by my being the technical director of the FA.

“As a technical director, I will make sure I mobilise the coaches for a meeting to let them know the direction of the FA, organise coaching courses for them, upgrade them, let them know new ideas of coaching, etc.

“It hurts me that I might send my knowledge in football to my grave I won’t disseminate to anyone.

“Now where are [renowned Ghanaian coaches like] Ben Koufie, Osam Duodu and Afrane [all now late]? I will join them soon, so the FA needs to make use of my knowledge until I leave the earth."

Hayford was last in charge of Somalia's senior men's team as head coach.

Prior, he led Ghana's senior women's side as well as Ghana Premier League clubs , , and .

According to the GFA, "the new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA.

"His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to the Ghana Men's Senior Team (Black Stars) and the Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated."

Ex-Asante Kotoko and coach Abdul Malik Jabir, who also applied for the Ghana job, was first to express disappointment about a possible snub, having failed to hear from the GFA despite the commencement of the interview stage.