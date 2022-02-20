Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is thrilled to line up alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and showered praise on the new signing after his hat-trick against Valencia.

The ex-Arsenal man was in terrific form on his maiden Liga start for the Catalans, netting three times as the visitors prevailed 4-1 at Mestalla - the last of which was initially awarded to Pedri before La Liga decided to award it to the Gabon international.

Victory lifted Xavi's men back up to the Champions League qualifying spots following Atletico Madrid's win over Osasuna earlier this weekend.

What was said?

"He's working really well, he came here needing minutes but he is getting them now," Busquets explained to Movistar+ after the final whistle.

"I hope he helps us like this because he is a great player and having him in the squad on a free transfer is a gift."

4 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦 is one of only four players to have scored in LaLiga (1), Premier League (68), Bundesliga (98) and Ligue 1 (41) in the 21st century, after Stevan Jovetić 🇲🇪, who also scored in Serie A, Michy Batshuayi 🇧🇪 and James Rodriguez 🇨🇴. Premiere. pic.twitter.com/VQ5qrFcbbp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 20, 2022

2 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦 is the second @FCBarcelona player to score a brace in his first @LaLigaEN start in the 21st century, after Francisco Trincão 🇵🇹 against Alavés in February 2021. Ultrasonic. pic.twitter.com/0POHLhBDjk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 20, 2022

'Like home'

Aubameyang has fond memories of Valencia's stadium, and joked that he always felt comfortable when he visited.

"The last time I played here I scored a hat-trick with Arsenal, so you could say that Mestalla is like my home," the striker quipped following his double.

