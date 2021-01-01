Harvey Elliott nominated for Young Player of Season award

Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott’s excellent season on loan at Blackburn has seen him nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

Elliott joined the Reds from Fulham in the summer of 2019, and was farmed out on loan to Rovers in October of last year.

His exciting play on the wing at Ewood Park has won him many admirers, and he has impressed enough to earn a Young Player of the Season nomination.

Who is Elliott up against?

The 18-year-old will have to beat off competition from Max Aarons of Norwich City and Reading’s Michael Olise to lift the prize.

Norwich are heading back to the Premier League, with promotion already confirmed. The title could be wrapped up in the coming days.

Reading were also vying for promotion, although they fell short in a push for the playoffs.

With Olise and Aarons operating for clubs towards the top of the tree it is testament to Elliott’s talent that he has been nominated despite Rovers sitting in 15th in the table.

When are the awards?

The Young Player of the Year prize is voted by the fans and an EFL panel. A poll will go live on April 28, and that will account for 25% of the vote, with the panel making up 75% of the weight.

The awards ceremony takes place on April 29.

