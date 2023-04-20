What has Harry Maguire done?! Man Utd centre-back makes horrible error to gift Sevilla a goal in Europa League quarter-final second leg

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire delivered a tragicomedy in defence, losing possession just outside the box to gift Sevilla a goal.

Man Utd visiting Sevilla for second leg

Maguire giveaway punished in 8th minute

Another difficult moment for Maguire this season

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring an unfortunate own goal in the first leg against Sevilla, Maguire fumbled away possession and Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on the giveaway to score a goal that gave his team a 3-2 aggregate advantage on Thursday. Goalkeeper David de Gea put Maguire in trouble with his pass, but the defender showed little composure under pressure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire lost his starting place earlier in the campaign because of his shakiness at the back, but with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane sidelined, he was reinserted into Erik ten Hag's XI. Immediately, his lack of sharpness - and perhaps the reason why Ten Hag has moved on from him - showed, with the Englishman not known for his composure in possession or ability to evade the press.

As a result, he has continually been put under immense scrutiny whenever he has played and could leave the club in the summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The club captain has continually backed himself despite only featuring in a bit-part role under his new manager this season and believes he does not need to prove himself at the top level again. Both himself and De Gea have been criticised on several occasions this season for their inability to dominate possession comfortably, which could prove problematic for Ten Hag moving forward.

However, with United under pressure to abide by FFP regulations, De Gea could yet stick around and is set to ink a new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After Thursday's match in Spain, the Red Devils will return to England to face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.