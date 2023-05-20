Harry Kane & Tottenham stars forced to embarrassingly do lap of honour to thousands of empty seats as fans leave in disgust after Brentford humiliation

Harry Kane and his Tottenham team-mates had to make an embarrassing lap of honour in the wake of their 3-1 loss against Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs beaten 3-1 by Brentford

Defeat was last home game of season

Players booed in lap of honour

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs had an early lead through a record-breaking goal from Kane but an incredible second-half comeback from Brentford sealed a shock win for the visitors. Saturday's game was Tottenham's last at home this season and the players had to circle the stadium and applaud their fans after another dismal defeat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The lap of honour was not well received by the club's supporters. Many left early amid the humiliating result and a large section of the remaining fans voiced their anger by jeering so loud that the club reportedly had to turn up the volume of the music playing over the speakers. There were also a few protests calling for chairman Daniel Levy to leave the club.

It could be star striker Kane's final appearance at home for Spurs as the England international is thought to be considering leaving, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain said to be after him. Meanwhile, Lucas Moura was in tears as it has been confirmed that he will leave after five years with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? The north London side will hope to end the season on a high when they visit Leeds next week, who themselves will be battling for Premier League survival.