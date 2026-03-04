Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Follow Ed on IG!Watch Ed on Tiktok!
Ed Hindle

Harry Kane named Best Striker of the Last 10 Years: Mind-Blowing stats inside!

Bigger output in worse teams and harder leagues? Harry Kane did exactly that. Get the entertaining breakdown of why he’s hailed as the best striker around, even better than Benzema!

In the passionate world of football debates, the question of who has been the finest striker over the past decade continues to divide fans. Harry Kane is one of them. 

Ed Hindle is on a mission to convince everyone that Kane is simply the most complete forward in modern football. He blends clinical finishing with creative vision in ways few can match.

“Harry Kane is the best striker in the last 10 years man,” Ed declares.

"We have Benzema in France, you know," the other host interrupted.

The argument quickly escalates beyond simple goal tallies. “Harry Kane was doing it bigger numbers than Benzema and he was doing it in a much worse team in a much harder league as well.”

Premier League
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG

Kane’s all-round game becomes the clincher. “Harry Kane was not only a striker but the link up play,” Ed insists. “(He like Benzema) but a bit better than Benzema.”

@goalfanzone

Has Harry Kane been a better striker than Karim Benzema over the last 10 years? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #football #fanzone #premierleague #championsleague #worldcup

♬ original sound - GOAL's FanZone - GOAL's FanZone

A counter-question is anticipated and swiftly shut down: “(So you say Benzema couldn’t do link up play?) I’m not saying Benzema couldn’t do, I’m saying Harry Kane could do five times better.”

Then comes the statistical mic-drop. “Harry Kane in 2021 won the Premier League Golden Boot and the most assist in one season. Something that people like to rave about Salah doing but no one tends to mention Harry Kane doing it a few years before.”

This compelling argument highlights Kane’s consistency, versatility, and impact in one of the world’s toughest leagues despite often carrying a less star-studded side.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0