Hariss anticipating great battle against former coach

This 2019 Malaysia Cup final will see Hariss Harun facing up against his old coach in Aidil Sharin whom he spend half a season with at Home United.

Two years ago, Hariss went out on loan from Johor Darul Ta'zim to Singaporean club side where coincidentally Aidil was coaching, the two meeting in the final match of the M-League season this year when they take to the field at Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the final.

Then they worked together to help Home reach the 2017 zonal final where they were eventually beaten by ' Ceres-Negros FC. But a friendship was built then that still stands to this day, even though for at least 90 minutes on Saturday, that will put to one side as they try to outdo each other.

"Off the pitch, we have a good positive relationship. We worked well in Home United. His style is how you see playing now. They try to play direct and be on the front foot, it's been no different over the years. It will be a good battle.

"It's a privilege as a team to be involved in the final of the Malaysia Cup, a big prestigious tournament with a lot of history. Of course when you come to the final, you want to win. It's no different for me on a personal level or as a team. We made it all the way to the final. It's a big game, big stadium and good atmosphere, our fans will be out in big numbers.

"Our objective is the same for every game we go to play. We're ready. We've prepared well in the week and we're ready for the match," said Hariss in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Hariss will be expected to lead JDT on against Kedah and he has been the beacon of consistency for The Southern Tigers having led them to a sixth straight title as well as their first foray into the AFC group stage. Now another trophy awaits and on a personal level, it's a big one for the captain.

As mentioned, Hariss was away two years ago and it was that season that JDT finally lifted their first Malaysia Cup trophy. So having won all there is win in Malaysian football, one still eludes the 28-year-old midfielder and he will be determined to complete the set come the final whistle on Saturday.

