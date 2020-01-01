Hard work helped me return to Super Eagles – Granada star Azeez

The 27-year-old midfielder has recalled his frustration of being left out of the national team for five years

Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez has revealed his dedication and hard work played a key role in his recall to the Super Eagles.

The 27-year-old made his international debut against in a friendly in March 2014 after his five-star displays at U20 level.

Azeez was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2014 World Cup in and featured against as Stephen Keshi’s men exited in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

The midfielder has since been snubbed for national assignments before current Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr handed him a recall to the team in 2019 following his consistent showings for Granada.

Azeez recollected his frustration of being left out of the Super Eagles for five years but explained his determination ensured his return to the side.

“Hard work and dedication to my game helped me to return to the Super Eagles. Those five years really taught me a lot and I knew I needed to work very hard to deserve a recall,” Azeez said, as per AOI.

“It was frustrating and painful you know. I really felt the pain but I was determined. I was delighted when I got a fresh call from the coach and I knew it was due to the work I had put in.”

Azeez, who has six caps for the Super Eagles, was part of the team scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game in March before its postponement due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The midfielder has been a key figure for Granada since joining the side in 2019, helping them to secure promotion to last season.

In this campaign, he has featured in 21 games, scoring two goals and providing two assists across all competitions before the league was suspended, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is still wreaking havoc across the world.

The 27-year-old will hope to continue his impressive performances when the Spanish top-flight resumes.

The midfielder has spent most of his career in , having played for Almeria and Lugo, besides Granada.