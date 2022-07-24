Harambee Stars prospect Ayunga registers brace as St Mirren see off Edinburgh in Premier Sports Cup

The 25-year-old forward played a phenomenal role for the Scottish side, who closed out the cup campaign with a win

Harambee Stars prospect Jonah Ayunga scored a brace as St Mirren closed off their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over FC Edinburgh on Saturday at the Smisa Stadium.

First-half goals from Mark O'Hara and Ayunga gave the Saints a 2-0 lead in the first half. Ayunga grabbed his second just as the second half started, while Danny Handling pulled one back for Edinburg.

Meanwhile, O’Hara gave St Mirren the lead in the eighth minute from the spot after Ayunga had been brought down by Robbie McIntyre.

Ayunga – after brilliantly meeting a cross from the right – found the back of the net in the 16th minute with a header, but it was ruled out for offside. However, nine minutes later, the forward scored to double his side’s lead.

He was picked out by Ethan Erhahon’s good pass, and he knocked the ball beyond Edinburgh goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom and scored his third goal for the Buddies.

Ayunga - who netted a double last weekend against Cowdenbeath - could have scored his second in the 32nd minute but was denied by Ramsbottom, who parried away the strike launched from 20 yards away.

The 25-year-old scored his second in the 46th second of the second half as he headed past Ramsbottom after he connected with Richard Tait’s cross from the left.

"It was more like how we will play," Stephen Robinson, St Mirren’s manager, told the club's TV.

"We've spoken as a group about the cup games being false and playing out from the back and playing in front of people way too much.

"But we got the ball forward early, into feet, into behind, and created some really good chances. We could and should have scored a lot more."

The tactician also praised Ayunga and Australian defender Keanu Baccus after the home match.

"Baccus looked very good considering the amount of travelling he's done and lack of training. He'll only get better," added Robinson.

"Ayunga was excellent. He can be anything he wants. We'll keep driving him because he can be a huge asset for the club."