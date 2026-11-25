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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has challenged his squad to prove they can thrive in the absence of Lamine Yamal as the teenage sensation sits out Wednesday's Champions League trip to Sabah. The 19-year-old has been the focal point of the Blaugrana's devastating attack this term, but an ankle issue has forced him to stay behind in Spain while his teammates travel to Azerbaijan.

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Ankle injury ends Yamal's ever-present run

Yamal has started all 17 of Barcelona's games this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 13 assists, before missing out for the first time. Monday's medical checks prompted staff to leave the 19-year-old in Spain ahead of Baku trip, though he should return for Sunday's La Liga trip to Deportivo A Coruna.

Flick has yet to finalise his attack for Wednesday's tie, with Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha all competing to deputise. Defensive injuries further complicate selection, as Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart remain out while Pau Cubarsí is unlikely to be risked following a hip problem.

Flick and De Jong back squad depth

At Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Flick downplayed Yamal's absence while praising De Jong's adaptability. "We have played without Lamine in the past, we know what to do," Flick said. "He is very important for us, but [on Monday] we checked and decided it is better he stays at home. Hopefully, everything works well and he's available for the weekend."

Speaking earlier, De Jong - who has made five appearances since overcoming a knee injury - backed the squad's quality. "A player like Lamine will always be missed," the midfielder said. "He is a player with extraordinary talent. He creates danger and chances on his own, so you notice when a player like him is not there. But the squad is full of good players and we can win without him."

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With defensive shortages potentially keeping De Jong at centre-back, Flick applauded his selflessness. "The thing I like most about Frenkie is that he said 'OK, coach, if you need me as a centre-back or a full-back, it doesn't matter,'" Flick explained. "He said he's available and he can help the team. This is, for me, a team player. He gives everything for this team.

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"We all know he is one of the best midfielders in the world. I see him as a midfielder, we need his quality there, but at the moment we will see where we need him tomorrow."

De Jong reiterated his long-term positional preference while putting the team first: "I consider myself a midfielder, everyone knows that. I have always played there. But if team needs me elsewhere or the coach considers it better I play in another position, I will always do it."

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Barca chase first European crown since 2015

Barcelona enter Wednesday's clash in commanding domestic form, leading La Liga with 12 wins from 13 games. Three victories from four Champions League outings have also fuelled hopes of a first European trophy since 2015.

Their only European loss came against back-to-back winners Paris Saint-Germain, yet De Jong insists Barca can rival the holders. "The demand at Barca is always to win it," he said. "That is the objective, but that doesn't mean it would be a failure or a bad season if we don't.

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"There are at least six other teams with the same objective, but we believe we can compete and are capable of winning it. For now, PSG are favourites, they won it in each of the last two years and they beat us this season. So, we have to improve and demonstrate at the end of the season that we are better."

Baku test precedes Sunday's La Liga trip

Facing Sabah in Baku gives Adeyemi, Jesus, and Gordon a prime opportunity to prove Barcelona can thrive without their teenage talisman, while testing a patched-up defence on the continental stage.

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Focus then turns immediately to Sunday's La Liga fixture against Deportivo, where the leaders will look to protect their domestic cushion and welcome a rested Yamal back alongside a recovering Cubarsi.