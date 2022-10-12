'I don't understand' - Guardiola perplexed by penalty decisions & suggests Liverpool should've had spot-kick against Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has expressed his confusion over the handball rule and suggested Liverpool should've been awarded a penalty against Arsenal on Sunday.

City drew with Copenhagen in UCL

Had goal ruled out for handball

Guardiola puzzled by controversial rulings

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen in the Champions League where Rodri had a goal disallowed for a handball in the build-up, Guardiola was quizzed on his understanding of the rule, to which he responded by referring to other decisions to highlight the inconsistency.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked if he understood the handball rule in his press conference, he answered: "No, we saw what happened in Inter Milan vs Barcelona last week, and Arsenal vs Liverpool with Saliba (*Gabriel) one action in the first half. So, no [I don't understand]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City had a goal chalked off against Copenhagen on Tuesday when the ball dropped down and hit Riyad Mahrez's hand in the build-up to Rodri's superb strike - the latest in a string of inconsistent handball decisions. Liverpool were denied a penalty at the weekend when the ball struck Gabriel's outstretched arm, with officials declaring it was too close for him to avoid the contact.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Following a goalless draw away in Denmark, City face a trip to Anfield at the weekend to take on a struggling Liverpool in the Premier League.