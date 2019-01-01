Hamsik brings record-breaking spell at Napoli to close as €20m China transfer is completed

The Slovakian midfielder is leaving the Serie A outfit after close to 12 years of loyal service to take on a new challenge with Dalian Yifang

Marek Hamsik has brought a record-breaking spell at Napoli to a close after completing a switch to Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the move on his official Twitter account.

He said: “The deal with Dalian has been reached. I wish Marek to be happy in China.

“Napoli's doors will always been open for him.”

Lawyers of the Serie A side had revealed on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to take Hamsik to China.

Mattia Grassani told Radio Kiss Kiss: “Hamsik is a Dalian player from this evening.”

With a deal now done, the Slovakia international is expected in China on Friday to push through the formalities of signing a contract and joining his new team-mates.

It had appeared at one stage as though the 31-year-old may see a move blocked.

Differences in discussions regarding the fee to be paid for his services led to talks breaking down.

Those in Italy had gone as far as releasing a statement saying the deal was off: “Napoli has decided to suspend the sale of Marek Hamsik to the Chinese [club Dalian Yifang] because the methods of payment of the amount agreed do not coincide with the agreements previously reached.”

Negotiations were then revived for a player who has long been linked with a move to Asia.

A compromise has been reached, with it suggested that Dalian will be paying €20 million (£18m/$23m) across two instalments.

An initial payment of €5m will be made immediately, with a further €15m to follow within the next 12 months.

Hamsik will depart Napoli have made a lasting impression on the Serie A side.

He took in 520 appearances for the club, with his haul of 121 goals – including a century of efforts in the Italian top-flight – seeing him pass the legendary Diego Maradona as the club’s all-time leading marksman.