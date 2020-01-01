Hamdallah saves Musa’s Al-Nassr against Damac FC

The ex-Morocco international rescued the Knights of Najd from defeat against the Mountain of Damac in Thursday’s league game

Abderrazak Hamdallah was Al-Nassr’s hero in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Damac FC.

The striker scored a late minute penalty to ensure that honour was shared in the Premier League encounter.

In a first versus last tie at the Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium Abha, the relegation-threatened hosts took a shock lead through Algerian’s Farouk Chafai after a goalless first-half.

The goal woke Al-Nassr from slumber but they were unable to beat impressive goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

And when it looked like the visitors would be returning home flattened, Hamdallah levelled matters from the penalty spot.

’s captain Ahmed Musa was handed a starter’s role by manager Rui Vitoria, however, he was replaced by Firas Al-Buraikan with nine minutes left to play.

This draw means that the Knights of Najd stay as league leaders with 34 points from 16 games – two ahead of closest challengers, AlHilal.

Damac FC remain at the base of the log with 10 points from 16 outings, and they continue their battle for survival against Al Adalah on February 5.

Musa is expected to lead Al-Nassr’s frontline when they welcome Al Fateh to Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium on Thursday.