Hamari Traore opens season account as Rennes sink Lyon

Hamari Traore scored his first goal of the season as Rennes overpowered Olympique Lyon 4-1 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash.

The Mali international scored the Red and Blacks’ second goal as Bruno Genesio’s men sent the Kids back home with heads bowed low.

Still fresh from their 3-0 victory over Sparta Prague in Thursday’s Europa League encounter, Peter Bosz’s travelled to the Roazhon Park as they hoped to extend their unbeaten run to three.

However, their hosts – who are yet to lose any of the last eight games hand other ideas.

Rennes went into the half time break with a slim 1-0 lead as Gaetan Laborde headed Jason Denayer’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Before then, Lopes had made several saves to the home team from wreaking havoc.

Seven minutes into the second half, captain Traore doubled his team’s advantage after firing past Lopes inside the box.

In the 76th minute, substitute Adrien Truffert extended the lead for Genesio’s side after he was assisted by Flavien Tait.

Seven minutes later, he completed his double. However this time, he was set up by Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.

In the closing stages of the game, Lyon scored their second goal as Lucas Paqueta’s penalty offered little consolation.



While Traore was subbed off for Lorenz Assignon in the second half, Morocco’s Nayef Aguerd and Senegalese defender were in action from start to finish.

On the other hand, Karl Toko Ekambi was on parade but could do nothing to rescue Peter Bosz’s men from losing.



Algeria international Islam Slimani was brought in for Bruno Guimaraes in the second half, but Cote d’Ivoire's Sinaly Diomande was an unused substitute.

With this result, Rennes climbed to fifth in the log having accrued 22 points from 13 matches. For Lyon, they occupy the seventh spot with 19 points from the same number of outings.

After the international window, Lyon would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways with a home tie against Olympique Marseille at the Groupama Stadium.

For Rennes, they host Montpellier on November 20 before squaring up against Vitesse in a Europa League fixture.