Haller’s swift return to training with Dortmund giving Reus ‘goosebumps’

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has revealed Sebastien Haller’s return to training at the club is so special that it gives him goosebumps.

The Dortmund captain is impressed by the striker’s mental strength

Haller hoping to make his Bundesliga debut on January 22

WHAT HAPPENED? Haller joined his Dortmund teammates for training last week following his testicular cancer diagnosis in July and is in line to make his long-awaited debut for the Bundesliga giants this month.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and West Ham striker was diagnosed with the disease just weeks after signing for the Black and Yellow, forcing him out of action as he focused on his recovery.

Haller had four chemotherapy sessions and two surgeries, the second of which took place in November, but he is now back on the full club programme with his teammates as they prepare for the Bundesliga return.

The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to be part of the squad for Dortmund’s match against Augsburg on January 22 and his captain, who is in awe at his mental strength, is backing him to succeed.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I get goosebumps that he is back on the pitch, we were just so happy that he is back,” Reus told the club’s website.

“We all take our hats off to the fight he put up and how he is now coming back with mental strength. You see it every day, he is already training with us.”

“He will pull through, but we would all do well to keep calm and give him time. It will take a while before he finds his rhythm.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller was set to boost Dortmund’s attack following the departure of Erling Haaland to Premier League champions Manchester City, having signed for €30 million from Ajax in the summer.

The former West Ham striker enjoyed a brilliant spell in front of goal for Ajax, scoring an impressive 47 goals in 66 appearances for the Dutch champions, since joining them in January 2021 from West Ham.

Haller was the Eredivisie top scorer last season after managing 21 as Ajax retained their title and he ended the campaign with 34 strikes in all competitions.

WHAT’S NEXT? Haller will hope to get some minutes in his legs when Dortmund face Dusseldorf in a friendly match on Tuesday before their Bundesliga return against Augsburg next weekend.