'Hakimi will be a nightmare for opponents' - Hadji

The Atlas Lion will be playing in the French top-tier after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season

Morocco assistant coach Mustapha Hadji believes Achraf Hakimi's unpredictability will be a nightmare for opponents in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old sealed a move to PSG from Inter Milan in the ongoing transfer window and was part of the team that played Lille and lost by a solitary goal scored by Xeka in the 45th minute after a good pass from Burak Yilmaz.

The tactician has further explained what the French heavyweights should expect from the North African.

"He can bring a lot offensively; he needs space," Hadji said as quoted by L'Equipe.

"And he will have some [freedom] with players like [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar or [Angel] Di Maria. They will free him, he will be able to insert himself from the back, with his speed and his skill in front of the goal.

"[Hakimi's] unpredictability and his good health will be a nightmare for [League 1] opponents."

The 49-year-old has further predicted what he is expecting from the former Real Madrid player once he adapts to life in France.

"It can be huge, the coach can exploit his full potential," Hadji, who made 63 appearances for the national team, continued.

"After a period of adaptation, I see him creating 10 goals in Ligue 1 for the Neymar-Mbappe duo."

Hakimi was developed at Colonia Ofigevi from 2005 to 2006, before joining the Real Madrid youth team where he played until 2016. He was later promoted to Real Madrid Castilla where he stayed for two years, making 28 appearances and scoring a goal.

The full-back was promoted to the senior team in 2017 where he played nine matches and scored two goals. From 2018-2020, he was loaned to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and he went on to score seven goals for them in the 54 matches he played.

Inter Milan went for his signature in 2020 and last season, he helped them to their first Serie A title after 11 years. He played a total of 37 matches and scored seven goals before PSG came in for his signature.

Hakimi has represented the Atlas Lions 36 times, scoring four goals in the process.