Hakimi stars as PSG get past Simon's Nantes to lift French Super Cup

The Atlas Lion featured for 78 minutes as the Parisians clinched their first trophy of the season at Bloomfield Stadium

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi was in action as Paris Saint-Germain registered a 4-0 victory against Nantes to clinch the French Super Cup on Sunday.

PSG scored their opener in the 22nd minute through Lionel Messi before Brazilian Neymar made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.

Defender Sergio Ramos added the third in the 57th minute before Neymar sealed the game with another goal in the 82nd minute.

The French champions were the better side from the onset with Morocco's Hakimi starting in the midfield alongside Marco Verratti, Vítor Ferreira and Nuno Mendes. They took only 22 minutes to take the lead when Messi slotted home past Alban Lafont.

Neymar doubled their lead when he guided a free-kick into the top left corner before Ramos hit the third from close range. Neymar then converted from the penalty spot with eight minutes left to the final whistle after he was fouled by Jean-Charles Castelletto, who was sent off.

Hakimi lasted 78 minutes as he was replaced by Nordi Mukiele at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Nantes paraded Nigeria's Moses Simon, who featured for the entire 90 minutes. Despite enjoying a good campaign last season where he managed six goals from 30 appearances in Ligue 1, Simon could not trouble PSG.

Hakimi and PSG will now shift their focus to the top-flight when they start their campaign with an away game against Clermont Foot at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday while Nantes will come up against Angers at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday.