Hakimi bags brace of assist as Borussia Dortmund demolish Eintracht Frankfurt

The Morocco international was at his best as the Black and Yellows secured a comfortable victory at Signal Iduna Park

Achraf Hakimi provided two brilliant assists to help thump 4-0 in Friday’s German game.

The on-loan man set up Lukasz Piszczek in the 33rd minute to open the scoring for Lucien Favre’s men.

Jadon Sancho doubled the lead in the 49th minute before Hakimi’s timely pass found Erling Haaland who fired his effort past hapless Kevin Trapp.

Raphael Guerreiro then sealed the victory in the 74th minute to ensure the Black and Yellows ended their recent unimpressive form, having lost their previous two games.

The win propelled Borussia Dortmund to the second spot in the league table with 42 points from 22 games.

The international now has six goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Hakimi will hope to continue his impressive form when Borussia Dortmund take on in a game on Tuesday.