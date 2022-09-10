'Not a problem!' - Hakimi backs Messi's decision-making as PSG learn to be selfless

Achraf Hakimi admitted that he is not in a position to question Lionel Messi's decision-making amid ongoing talk of a lack of teamwork at PSG.

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking players at Paris Saint-Germain - Kylian Mbappe in particular - have come under fire recently over a lack of cohesion. Although, in their interviews, they have all been keen to reiterate that the team is always placed at the heart of every decision made on the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I make the call and Leo [Lionel Messi] does not give it, it is because he has seen that there is another player to whom he can pass," Hakimi said after PSG's 1-0 win over Brest. "This is not a problem. That's how today he made the pass to Neymar and we took the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pass that Hakimi mentioned is one that ultimately won PSG the game. After half an hour, Messi picked out Neymar and the Brazilian made no mistake, extending his brilliant run of form with another goal.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? If PSG are to break their long-standing Champions League duck, they will need to arrest any potential issues within the dressing room. Christophe Galtier is the man tasked with getting the best out of the star-studded squad in the French capital and his success will be quantified by trophies, and trophies only.