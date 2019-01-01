Hakim Ziyech steers Ajax Amsterdam past VVV-Venlo

The Morocco international notched his third goal in four games as the Sons of the Gods claimed a comfortable victory against Robert Maaskant’s men

Hakim Ziyech was on the scoresheet to help Amsterdam demolish VVV-Venlo 4-1 in a Dutch Eredivisie game on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who bagged 16 league goals last season, continued with the brilliant performances, scoring his third effort of the 2019-20 season at the Covebo Stadion - De Koel.

The international ignited the surge of goals for his side in the 44th minute after he was set up by Dusan Tadic.

Four minutes into the second half, international Tadic doubled the lead for the Sons of the Gods from the penalty spot.

Klaas Jan Huntelaar then added to the woes of the Good Old with his strike in the 66th minute, before David Neres sealed the victory 10 minutes later for Ajax to render Evert Linthorst’s 89th-minute effort a mere consolation.

Ziyech featured for 59 minutes before making way for Huntelaar while Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana was in action for the duration of the game.

Ziyech will hope to continue the sterling performances when Ajax take on APOEL in the second leg of their Uefa qualifier on Tuesday.