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Hajime Moriyasu has brought his eight-year tenure as Japan head coach to an end following a defeat against Paraguay. The 58-year-old steps down after 114 matches in charge, expressing his hope that the nation will continue building towards eventually winning the World Cup.

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Moriyasu ends eight-year Japan reign

Moriyasu has brought the curtain down on his eight-year tenure as Japan head coach. The 58-year-old managed his final game on Tuesday, where his side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat by Paraguay.

Moriyasu had initially signed a contract extension meant to run until the end of the Asian Cup in February. However, the tournament's unexpected postponement until December 2027 means his time at the helm has officially concluded this week. The departure brings an end to a defining era for Japanese football. Moriyasu steps away having taken charge of 114 matches since his initial appointment after the 2018 World Cup.

Dreaming of World Cup glory

Despite his sudden exit, Moriyasu remains optimistic about the future of the national team. He hopes his foundational work will eventually lead Japan to global supremacy in the coming years.

"I believe the key is for Japan to continue building on its current strength in order to become the best team in the world," Moriyasu told Nippon TV. "I hope the players keep growing and improving.

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"As a supporter, I want to watch and support the Japan national team as it takes the next steps toward becoming world champions. I was blessed with great players and staff, and I've been able to spend a very happy time together with them."

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Unforgettable highs and frustrating lows

Moriyasu led Japan to a series of eye-catching victories during his lengthy reign. His side famously recorded stunning group-stage wins over Spain and Germany at the 2022 World Cup before exiting to Croatia on penalties in the last 16.

They also secured historic milestone victories against England and Brazil in the build-up to the 2026 tournament. However, his team often fell short of setting new benchmarks at major finals, notably losing to Qatar in the 2019 Asian Cup final.

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Recent campaigns also ended in disappointment for the national side. Japan exited the 2023 Asian Cup in the quarter-finals and suffered a last-32 elimination against Brazil at this year's World Cup, meaning they still have never advanced beyond the round of 16 on the global stage.

Oiwa steps up

Following Moriyasu's departure, current under-23 coach Go Oiwa will take the reins of the senior national team. Oiwa inherits a squad determined to break new ground and finally reach the upper echelons of international football.