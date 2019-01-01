Fagiano fully support Hadi's national team aspirations

While four Malaysian clubs have not released their players to join the Malaysia U-22 camp, Japan-based Hadi Fayyadh faced no such predicament.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Despite having joined Japanese second tier side Fagiano Okayama recently, Malaysia U-22 striker Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak faced no problem returning home to join the Young Tigers' preparations for the coming 2018 AFF U-22 Championship.

In contrast, five domestic-based players who have been called up by head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee will not be released by their clubs to join the centralised camp.

The five players are Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Danial Amier, Zahril Azri Zabri (Felda United), Faisal Halim (Pahang) and Fadzrul Danel Nizam (Kedah).

Responding to Goal's question on his club's willingness to let him leave for junior national team duty, the striker said that Fagiano are proud to have a national team player in their ranks, and are willing to give him time off from club responsibilities.

"Praise Allah, they gave me the greenlight (to join Malaysia U-22's centralised camp), and they told me that it isn't easy to get a chance to play for the national team.

"They're proud and happy that I've been called up for Malaysia, because not everyone there gets to play for Japan, and they wished me luck and told me to do my best. They fully support my coming home to represent Malaysia," said the 19-year old just before starting the first day of training in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.

Now that he has travelled almost 5,000 kilometres to join Kim Swee's squad, he has only one target for the coming regional junior competition.

"I want to reach the final. That will be the best reward for me. I've travelled all the way home, so I must set a high target."

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!