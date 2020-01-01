'Haaland was a small guy... he got injured and came back big as f*ck!' - Dortmund star's former team-mate reveals transformation

The Toulouse defender played with the young forward when he arrived at Molde, and says his potential wasn't always obvious

A former team-mate of Erling Haaland has described the dramatic transformation the star underwent as a youngster at Molde.

Norwegian defender Ruben Gabrielsen, now at , says the young Haaland joined the club as a “small guy”, before spending some time out injured and coming back “big as f*ck”.

Haaland scored 20 goals in 50 games for Molde, before moving on to Red Bull Salzburg and eventually Dortmund in January this year.

“With Haaland, when he played in Norway with me, he didn’t score for a week in training before a game,” Gabrielsen told Get French Football News. “We were laughing at him!

“And when I heard he was starting the game I was thinking, ‘No way… how can we play with this guy!?’ And after 50 minutes he’d scored four goals.

“And after that, things just skyrocketed. But I think he learned an important lesson that, when tough times come, just work harder. And they [the young players] have a chance to learn that now.”

Haaland’s superlative goalscoring exploits with Salzburg, where he notched 29 goals in 27 games, saw him head to Dortmund midway through this season.

He hasn’t looked back in the , with 12 more goals in just 11 appearances in black and yellow before the season was suspended.

But, according to Gabrielsen, that world-class potential wasn’t always obvious.

“When he came to the club, he was a small guy… he was not so good to be honest with you,” he said.

“I was just thinking ‘Yeah, maybe he can play in Norway…’

“And then he got sick and injured, and we didn’t see him for a long time, and he came back big as f*ck… he was so big! He was a different animal!

“He was killing everybody in training… we just started laughing and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ And then it just skyrocketed from there.

“I’m just laughing when I see him on the telly and he’s banging in goals in the . I’m just laughing. And when he bullies defenders, I’m just laughing because I’ve been there!”