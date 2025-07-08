Gym session at 3:32am for ‘jet lagged’ Wrexham captain James McClean! Weights & punch bag hit early during pre-season tour of Australia

Jet lag is hitting James McClean hard in the wake of Wrexham’s trip to Australia, with the Red Dragons captain taking in a 3:32am gym session.

Phil Parkinson’s squad have headed Down Under for a pre-season tour. They have travelled to the opposite side of the world after spending the last two summers in North America - where their fan base continues to grow rapidly.

Wrexham are now focused on building their brand in Oz, with the club’s award-winning documentary series being embraced in every corner of the planet - with Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helping to enhance that mass appeal.

Adjusting to different time zones is, however, never easy. McClean has discovered that in the past when returning to the UK from tours of the U.S. and all-expenses-paid promotion parties in Las Vegas.

He is now in Melbourne, with the 36-year-old finding it difficult to alter his sleep pattern. That has resulted in him hitting the gym in the early hours of the morning - with weights being lifted and a punch bag being struck before many have made it out of their bed.

Wrexham, who bumped into club legend Paul Mullin - who is now on loan at Wigan - before heading to Australia are set to face the Melbourne Victory on Friday. They will then take on Sydney FC and the Wellington Phoenix prior to heading home.