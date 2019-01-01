Gyan: UAE camp enough to prepare Ghana for Africa Cup of Nations adventure

The 33-year-old Kayserispor forward talks about the Black Stars training exercise in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming continental gathering

striker Asamoah Gyan is looking forward to their pre- training camp in the United Arab Emirates, which gets underway on Saturday.

A provisional 29-man Black Stars squad are set for a three-week stay in Abu Dhabi to finalise preparations for the June 21-July 19 championship in .

The team will be whittled down to 23 men prior to the start of the championship.

“The only thing I urge Ghanaians to do is to pray against injuries between now and the time we play the tournament," Gyan told Oyerepa FM.

"Anything can happen because football is a game of contact.

“I am very fit and ready. I’m just waiting for 1st June so we move to Abu Dhabi.

"We will have about 24 days to play our first game and I’m sure it’s enough to prepare us for the tourney.”

Ghana's training camp will include friendly matches against Namibia and on June 9 and 14 respectively.

Gyan, whose fitness has been a point of worry in recent times, will be hoping to continue his good club form towards the end of the season at the Cup of Nations, having hit three goals in his last three games for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

He is Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 internationals.

The Black Stars have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F at the Afcon.

