Gyan reveals planning with Ayew on how to win 2019 Afcon

The Black Stars skipper says he has been in talks with his deputy on how to end the country's run without a major trophy

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he has been planning with his deputy Andre Ayew on how to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars won the title last in 1982, their fourth, and have been semi-finalists seven times and finalists on three occasions, since then.

"We all know the task ahead going to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. We have to end the jinx this time, " Gyan told Asempa FM.

"I have been planning how to win the trophy with my deputy captain Andre Ayew. Any time I get the chance to talk to him, we plan on how best to win the trophy. The strategy to adopt aside technical issues and other things because Ghanaians are expecting us to win the ultimate.

"There should be no excuses because as players we have to be up to the task and do what Ghanaians expect from us in order to make them happy," he added.

Ghana have qualified for the tournament scheduled for June with one game to spare against Kenya. However, the host nation is yet to be announced after Cameroon was stripped of the rights due to poor preparations.