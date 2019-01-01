Gyan hoping to be in shape for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations quest in Egypt

The Black Stars skipper addresses concerns surrounding his potential involvement at the continental gathering in June/July

Amid doubts about his participation at the upcoming in , captain Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars have what it takes to win the continental showpiece even without him.

The fitness of the 33-year-old has been a topic of discussion lately, having missed Ghana's last 10 games.

At club level, his injury worries, coupled with a loss of form, have restricted him to substitute appearances, 10 in all, and scoring one goal for Turkish outfit Kayserispor in the Super Lig this season.

“Ghana can win the Afcon without me," Gyan told Asempa FM.

" won it without their talisman Didier Drogba [in 2015] so it is possible.

"However, I would want to leave a legacy as a player.

"The only thing left for me is to win the Afcon."

The veteran striker, Ghana's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 106 internationals, remains optimistic about being in good health for the June 21-July 19 Afcon.

“I will be working harder at club level and would do my best to ensure that I stay fit," said, the former Sunderland ace.

"That is the most important thing.

"When a player is fit he is able to do a lot of things, so I am looking forward to staying up on my feet before and during the Afcon."

Ghana will be seeking their fifth continental title - what will be their first in 37 years - at the tournament.

