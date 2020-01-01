Gyan hits back at fans who mock Ghana legend on 10-year anniversary of World Cup defeat

Many supporters took to Twitter to share memories of the Black Star's painful elimination from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa

It has been an interesting day as 10 years on from 's famous 2010 World Cup quarter-final clash with , football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on what could have been but never was.

While some fans hailed Uruguay ace Luis Suarez for producing the 'save of the tournament' in denying Ghana an obvious winning goal with an illegal hand save, others simply sympathised with the Black Stars.

For most people, however, it was a perfect time to troll Ghana's villain on the day Asamoah Gyan, who at least inspired the Black Stars to the last eight.

Following a 1-1 draw after normal time, the game headed into extra-time where Ghana won a penalty in what was to be the last kick of the game, Suarez having blocked a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header.

After the Uruguay hit-man was sent off for his unprofessional act, Gyan, who had successfully converted two penalties prior, stepped up but could only drive his shot against the upright.

A penalty shoot-out followed shortly where the Black Stars lost 4-2.

Thursday's social media fans were so intense they drew reactions from Gyan himself.

We celebrate failure more than achievements. Me di333 I dey my corner dey enjoy myself. My family is very proud me. That’s what matters to me the most 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️💪💪🙏🙏 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 2, 2020

TO BRING ME DOWN, YOU HAVE TO REACH ME FIRST 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) July 2, 2020

Today is exactly 10 years since this happened? Herh Dada Asamoah Gyan 😪 pic.twitter.com/bYLmOdSDXx — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) July 2, 2020

Forget Asamoah Gyan, do u remember how John Mensah stood behind da ball before taking the P.K, as if he has 9 Balon D'ors..guy guy😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💔💔 — DisTurB🎮 (@Hw3_Ni_gyimiiBi) July 2, 2020

Today is exactly 10 years Ghana failed to reach the World Cup Semi Finals . Big shoutouts to Asamoah Gyan for giving us broken heart ,ayekoo — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 🤠 (@AsieduMends) July 2, 2020

Come tobthink of it had Asamoah Gyan scored that goal against Uruguay, Jordan Ayew would have given him the pass against and Castro would be alive, Mahama would still be the president and Stonebowy wouldn't have pull a gun on Shatta wale and there would be no Covid-19. — Mr Rex💦🇬🇭🇰🇷 (@RexfordKingsley) July 2, 2020

I had opened the door halfway ready to go to town and enjoy if Asamoah Gyan had scored the penalty 😂



The moment he missed it, I fell down flat. If not that I’m an fan so I don’t have a heart, I would’ve gotten heart attack 😪 — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) July 2, 2020

Eeeei When Asamoah Gyan start dey open block factory ah. Small joke no eeei aa well. Man be too emotional mm 😑 pic.twitter.com/H95omEf7bI — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa) July 2, 2020

*After Asamoah Gyan missed the penalty*

"If we come Ghana argh you go see" pic.twitter.com/5ARlMJOpx5 — Ernest (@ne_kwasia) July 2, 2020

idk what Stephen Appiah was telling Asamoah Gyan but i totally agree with him. pic.twitter.com/8viKY5ZDSg — Glitch.XXX😛💽🔌 (@KWESITHEGLITCH) July 2, 2020

The only person I blame right now is Asamoah Gyan ,like he for score that penalty smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 🕴🏽Mempeasem President 🤠 (@AsieduMends) June 25, 2020

Ghana fo) ASAMOAH GYAN is tired let him be....is he the only player to spoil penalty 😡ahhh pic.twitter.com/SKuOhS28Oo — Kwekugh_ (@Kwekugh_) July 2, 2020

